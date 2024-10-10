Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 28,469 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of American Public Education worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APEI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 326,091 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $2,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 14.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 43.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner bought 64,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $888,038.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,129.15. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431 over the last ninety days. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

