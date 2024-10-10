Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 3,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $112.84.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,273.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,830.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,539 shares of company stock worth $4,820,475. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

