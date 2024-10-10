Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $517,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after buying an additional 217,687 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 460,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.