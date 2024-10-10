Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 252,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 87,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 313.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

MRSN opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.98% and a negative return on equity of 333.91%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,735.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,965 shares of company stock valued at $125,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

