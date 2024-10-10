SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in September

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.43 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.46.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

