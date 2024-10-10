SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dover by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.38. 944,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,290. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $194.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

