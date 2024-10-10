SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $113.08. 806,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,279. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

