SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $17,309,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 83,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.69. 4,282,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,793,170. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

