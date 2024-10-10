SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 242 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

NYSE HD traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $411.76. 1,025,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03. The company has a market cap of $408.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

