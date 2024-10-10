SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

