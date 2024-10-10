SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 101,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 307.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 65,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.12.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

IBM stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $235.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

