SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,858.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $579.23. 495,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,437. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $580.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

