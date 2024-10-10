S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STBA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

