STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $159,861.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

