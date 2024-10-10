Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 979.67 Average PT from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 979.67 ($12.82).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.09) to GBX 1,020 ($13.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 831 ($10.88) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 843.80 ($11.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 755.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 977.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,823.53%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

