Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Standex International worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,565,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $181.05 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

