Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.88 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

