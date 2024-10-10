Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up 1.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.50. 97,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.