Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 5,198 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after purchasing an additional 536,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.38. The stock had a trading volume of 253,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.87. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.