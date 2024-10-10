Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 3.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $31,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.04. The stock had a trading volume of 152,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

