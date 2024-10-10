Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 127,542.9% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $504.62. The stock had a trading volume of 189,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,063. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.37.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

