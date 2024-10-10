Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 593,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,596. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

