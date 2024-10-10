Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 41,959 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,959 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 380,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 185,718 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 87,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 328,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $29.54. 14,971,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,327,754. The company has a market capitalization of $167.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.