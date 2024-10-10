Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 6,544 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 138,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.