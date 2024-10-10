Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.50 and last traded at C$67.26, with a volume of 19735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

