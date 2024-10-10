Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 12,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Stock Up 7.4 %

Steppe Gold stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 7,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.