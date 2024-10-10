Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 12,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 7.4 %
Steppe Gold stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 7,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
