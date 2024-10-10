StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 88,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,638. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

