Steve Wadey Purchases 33 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($198.23).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Steve Wadey bought 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($194.78).

On Friday, August 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.83).

QinetiQ Group stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 456.80 ($5.98). The company had a trading volume of 747,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 491 ($6.43). The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.99).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

