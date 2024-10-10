Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

SF opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.