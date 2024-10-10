Stock Buyback Program Declared by Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Board of Directors

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Down 25.8 %
NASDAQ NISN opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $22.55.
