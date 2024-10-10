Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 106,376 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 83,130 call options.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,994 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Snowflake by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.