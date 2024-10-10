Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,361 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,357% compared to the typical volume of 666 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

