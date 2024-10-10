Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 11,761 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Capri by 47.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 17.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

