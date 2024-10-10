StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.87. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

