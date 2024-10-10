StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.87. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
