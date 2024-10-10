StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.