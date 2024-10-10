StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.03.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.