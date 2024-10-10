StockNews.com Downgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Hold

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $219.71 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average of $204.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,556,000 after acquiring an additional 110,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

