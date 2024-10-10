StockNews.com Downgrades Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Hold

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RRX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

