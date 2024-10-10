StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

