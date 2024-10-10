StockNews.com Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,757,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,031,000 after buying an additional 281,494 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,434,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after buying an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,701,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.