StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.91.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$377,500.00. In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

