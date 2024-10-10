Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 1,319,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,425. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

