Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 144,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.26. The company had a trading volume of 495,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,413. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.22.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

