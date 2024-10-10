Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $67.77. 3,797,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254,868. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

