Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

