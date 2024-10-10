Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

International Paper stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 966,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,402.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,402.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $931,502. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

