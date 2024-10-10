Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 41 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Advent International L.P. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 15,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $948.73. The stock had a trading volume of 431,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,972. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $949.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $855.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.92. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.81.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

