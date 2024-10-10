Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 1,790,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,670,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

