Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 2,165 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

