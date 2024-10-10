Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 627 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $250.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $141.84 and a twelve month high of $260.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

