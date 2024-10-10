Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 741 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM opened at $531.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

